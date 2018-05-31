Image copyright Google Map Image caption Two men were stabbed in Victoria Crescent

Two men have been charged over a double stabbing in Newport.

A 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man went to hospital after suffering stab wounds in Baneswell at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

Two men aged 21 and 25 have been charged with possession of a knife and wounding with intent following the "disturbance" in Victoria Crescent.

They have both been remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The injured men, both from Newport, received treatment at the Royal Gwent Hospital and have since been released.