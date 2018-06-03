Man dies during triathlon at Whitmore Beach, Barry Island
- 3 June 2018
A man has died while taking part in a triathlon in the Vale of Glamorgan.
The 43-year-old is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest at Whitmore Beach, Barry Island, just after 07:30 BST.
South Wales Police was called to the scene where ambulance crews and the coastguard tried to save the man.
His family has been informed and SWYD Sprint Triathlon organisers All Or Nothing Events have been asked to comment.