Two people have appeared in court charged with murdering a man in a Cardiff suburb.

Damian John Hill, 39, was assaulted in Oakfield Street, Roath, at about 02:10 BST on 27 May and later died at the University Hospital of Wales.

Kalib Steven Facey, 19, and Philomena McDonagh, 33, were brought before Cardiff Magistrates' Court earlier.

They were both remanded in custody and will appear before Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday 6 June.