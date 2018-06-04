Image copyright @SWPCynon / Twitter Image caption Paramedics and firefighters worked together to free the trapped boy

A 12 year-old boy was stuck in water up to his chest for nearly two hours after impaling his foot on an object in a river.

Emergency crews used cutting gear and hand tools to help free the boy, who got stuck in the River Cynon in Mountain Ash at about 17:20 BST.

The boy was gaken to hospital in Bridgend. His condition is not known.

South Wales Police said the incident highlighted the potential dangers from jumping into rivers.

Firefighters from Aberdare were joined by specialist water rescue teams from Barry and Ebbw Vale as part of the rescue operation.

The Welsh Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle, a road ambulance and a Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).