Image caption Graffiti was left on a fence in the grounds of the University of South Wales

A man has been arrested after a swastika was spray-painted on a fence at a university.

Gwent Police said a 23-year-old from Newport had been arrested in connection with the graffiti at the University of South Wales.

It formed part of a number of alleged hate crime offences across the city over the bank holiday weekend at the end of May.

Bassaleg School and the city's Masonic Hall were damaged by fire.

Police said the man had been arrested on suspicion of arson, racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage, racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment and the display of threatening and abusive written material with the intent to stir up racial hatred.