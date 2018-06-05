Image copyright Mick Lobb/Geograph Image caption The 1,000-bed University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff was opened in 1971

Car parking at Wales' largest hospital is now free.

Parking at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff had been policed by private firm Indigo, with drivers charged between £2.20 and £10 a day.

That contract expired on Tuesday so parking at the facility is free in line with Welsh Government policy. Parking Eye is running the new scheme.

Only two Welsh hospitals, Glangwili in Carmarthen and Prince Philip in Llanelli, still charge for parking.

Parking at all of the sites will be free by the end of August, a decade after the Welsh Government announced the policy.

Image copyright Google Image caption Drivers staying for more than four hours will still have to register their car details

The new company overseeing parking at the 1,000-bed hospital in Cardiff will ensure motorists do not parking illegally.

Even though parking is free, drivers will still have to register their car details at one of 40 terminals on the hospital site in the Heath if they stay for longer than four hours.