A hospital has objected to plans to build a large barn for livestock near its premises amid concerns about security.

Maesteg Community Hospital is worried animals could wander onto hospital grounds.

The barn is set to hold a total of 20 Welsh Black cattle, 70 ewes and one ram.

Bridgend County Council's planning committee will vote on the plans on Thursday.

A Bridgend Council planning document notes that there are grounds to justify construction of the barn.

It would improve welfare conditions for animals and allow the business to expand, the council document said.

However, the hospital says it is also concerned about noise from farm machinery, an increase in traffic noise and possible smells from farm animals.