Image caption Bridge Street in Tredegar remains closed off

A police cordon remains in place around a derelict building at the centre of a rooftop stand-off, almost 24 hours after officers were first called to reports of a man with a machete.

Armed police were called to Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent at 08:45 BST on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said a man had been seen on top of a building on Bridge Street, throwing masonry.

The cordon remained in force on Wednesday morning, but Gwent Police has not provided an update on the man.

However, a large number of police officers and vehicles remain at the scene.

On Tuesday, Gwent Police said it was first called to reports of a car crash on nearby Attlee Way, with the caller saying a man was armed with a machete.

This led officers to Bridge Street, where the standoff began.

Image caption The incident has been ongoing for almost 24 hours

At the scene - BBC reporter Stephen Fairclough

There's a lot of police still here, I've seen one or two officers with helmets and clear plastic shields quite close to the building in question.

It is my understanding that the man who is the focus of all this police activity is still within the building.

Police are escorting some business owners, traders and people going to the doctors through the estate, but the general public are still being kept outside.

Image copyright Lee Walsh Image caption About 25 officers were at the scene on Tueday