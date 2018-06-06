Image copyright Cardiff Council

A cyclist who tried to claim £135,000 of taxpayers' money after lying about hitting a pothole has been jailed.

Luboya Tshibangu, 38, broke his ankle when he skidded on a slippery surface and fell off his bike in 2012.

But he blamed a pothole 2850ft away from the scene for the accident - and tried to claim over £135,000 from Cardiff council.

He had denied fraud, but was jailed for three-and-a-half years after being found guilty.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Tshibangu, from Adamsdown, claimed he had broken his ankle after hitting a pothole on Bute East Dock in 2012.

GPS tracker

He tried to claim £15,912.91 for loss of earnings and £119,861.14 for future loss of earnings against Cardiff City Council.

But prosecutor Heath Edwards said the scene of the accident was on another street 950 yards away - where witnesses saw him slide on a slippery path.

Witnesses said they saw him fall "very hard" on damp ground on Galleon Way, Cardiff. An ambulance's GPS tracker was also traced to the same location.

Mr Edwards said: "He fell off his bike, we say, at a totally different spot. He is lying about the location.

"He knew he could not sue anyone for falling off his bike on a slippery path. He found a hole in the pavement and made a false legal claim."

The court heard the casino worker dropped his compensation claim after police were called in - but he was later charged with fraud.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said Tshibangu had "'tried to use the justice system to defraud the taxpayer".

Speaking after the sentencing, councillor Chris Weaver said: "This is a case where someone has sadly had an accident and hurt themselves and tried to lay blame on the council illegally.

"Fraud is a serious offence and I hope this case sends a clear message that these matters are investigated and if false claims are made, we will work with the relevant authorities to bring these matter to court."