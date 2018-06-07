Image caption The general public were kept away from the area but police have now left the scene

Police have arrested a man following a rooftop stand-off which lasted nearly 48 hours.

Armed police were called to Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent at 08:45 BST on Tuesday and a cordon had been in place around a derelict building on Bridge Street.

Gwent Police said it scaled down activity on Wednesday morning on safety grounds and an arrest was made just before 07:00 BST on Thursday.

The force said more details will be released later.

The Grade II-listed building is the former Tredegar Company Shop and, according to British Listed Buildings, it was built in 1811.