Image copyright Family Picture Image caption Gareth Gibbs had a "precious son" Dominic, two brothers and he was uncle to five nieces and nephews

A man who died when he was hit by a car in Blaenau Gwent was a father and "loving son who would do anything to help anyone", his family has said.

Gareth Gibbs, 32, was knocked down by a grey Mitsubishi Warrior in King Street, Brynmawr, at about 21:45 BST on Monday.

"Gareth was always able to put a smile on your face," his parents and two brothers said in a family statement.

They also thanked a local nurse who "tried to save" Mr Gibbs at the scene following the collision.

Gwent Police are investigating the crash and have appealed for witnesses.