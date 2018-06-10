Image copyright National Museum of Wales Image caption The great suffrage pilgrimage of 1913, travelling from Cardiff to London's Hyde Park to campaign peacefully for the change.

Thousands of women of all ages will march through Cardiff in a celebration of women winning the right to vote.

Wearing green, white or violet - the suffragette colours - they will walk from Cardiff City Stadium to Bute Park.

It marks 100 years since the Representation of the People Act was passed - which gave some women the right to vote.

"The message is that you can do anything," said one woman, who will sing in a choir on the day.

It will take place at the same time as marches in London, Belfast and Edinburgh to mark the centenary of the law, which gave women the vote - but only if they were 30 years old and also owned property.

"It's looking back on what all those women did for us, all that they fought for," said Charlotte Lewis, from organiser Processions.

"It's about women coming together and saying: 'It's fine that we're different, but we are going to stand together'.

"I think it will be a really beautiful, celebratory atmosphere."

Image caption Groups of women of all ages from across Wales have been making banners for the march

Modern-day protest banners created by groups of women and girls from across Wales will be carried through the streets of the capital - bearing their messages about equality issues faced by women today.

"Our square is about me passing on my knowledge, passing on the fight, it's from me to her and it's something we made together," said one mother, who made a square on a banner with her daughter.

Bethan Frieze, of choir Only Menopause Aloud who will sing on the day, said: "It's 100 years since the suffragettes got women the right to vote, and I can't believe there was ever a time when we didn't have the vote.

"It's not just about us singing - it's about us talking to our daughters, and in schools and the community, about what that meant at that time and how it's affected us today."

Image caption The Only Menopause Aloud choir will perform, and their members said they hoped people would sing along

Female brass players from across south Wales will also perform in scratch band Symphonic Brass Wales.

Conductor Jacquie Scaife said: "I feel quite honoured to conduct on this occasion, because to have so many women playing in a brass band together is so unusual".

The procession will start at Cardiff City football stadium between 14:00-14.30 BST, heading into the city centre via Sloper Road, Leckwith Road, Wellington Street, Cowbridge Road East, Castle Street, Duke St, Kingsway, North Road and ending in Bute Park.

Image copyright National Museum of Wales Image caption This photo, on display at St Fagan's, shows Welsh women taking part in the great suffrage pilgrimage of 1913, travelling from Cardiff to London's Hyde Park to campaign for the change

Road closures will be in place as a result

Due to the number of expected participants, five road closures are in place throughout the day.

Sloper Road, from the junction with Leckwith Road to the junction with Bessemer Road will be closed between 13:30 and 15:30 BST

Leckwith Road from the junction with Sloper Road to the junction with Atlas Road will be closed between 13:30 and 15:30 BST

Wellington Street from the junction with Leckwith Road to the junction with Cowbridge Road East will be closed between 14:00 and 16:00 BST

Cowbridge Road East from the junction of Cathedral Road to Westgate Street will be closed between 13:30 and 16:00 BST

Castle Street, Duke Street, Kingsway and North Road up to Column Road will be closed between 13:30 and 16:00 BST

Once the procession has passed, the roads will re-open to traffic.

Access to Westgate Street, Greyfriars Road, Tudor Street, Ninian Park Road and Cathedral Road will be maintained for the duration of the event.

A free shuttle bus will run from Canal Street, behind the Marriott hotel to Cardiff City Football Club between 11:30 and 14:30 BST.

Coach parking will be made available at the football club for those coming from further afield.