Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Jess Fishlock became the first Welsh footballer to win 100 caps

Wales' most capped footballer has been joined by several academics, medics and a cinema owner in the Queen's birthday honours.

Jess Fishlock, who became the first Welsh footballer to win 100 caps for her country, is appointed an MBE.

She said: "I had to double check it wasn't a prank."

Cardiff-born novelist Ken Follett, who has sold 160 million books worldwide, has been appointed a CBE for services to literature and charity.

The 69-year-old, who specialises in thriller and historical best sellers, is best known for writing Edge of Eternity, Fall of Giants, Winter of the World and World Without End.

"I am very pleased and proud to receive this honour for doing something I love - making books and stories as entertaining and accessible as possible," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ken Follett has sold 160 million books worldwide

Joining them on the honour roll is 66-year-old Steve Reynolds, who is credited with saving about 50 independent cinemas in the UK.

Fishlock's award represents both her sporting achievements and her work in the LGBT community.

Mr Reynolds, from Croespenmaen, Caerphilly, became an MBE and said: "I feel so honoured, but also look upon this award as being for my whole family who over the years have given me so much support."

The 66-year-old started as a cinema projectionist in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, before going into cinema management in London.

In the 1990s he formed Four Seasons Entertainment, negotiating prices between film distributors and independent cinema chains.

"Local cinemas now are as good as - and often better - than city centre cinemas," he said.

Mr Reynolds has also been instrumental in helping to open a new multiplex cinema in Blackwood, Caerphilly, which he estimates brings 350,000 people a year into the town's high street.

Image copyright Steve Reynolds Image caption Steve Reynolds has been working in cinema for more than 40 years

Alun Tucker, from Cardiff, was appointed a CBE for services to international justice after serving on the UN international criminal tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

Dai Morris, a former back row forward for the Welsh national rugby team, where he won 34 caps between 1967 and 1974, was appointed an MBE.

Jeffery Savory, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, was honoured with an OBE for services to disability sport, while Robert James of AerFin Ltd in Caerphilly also became an OBE for services to exports in the aerospace industry.

In medicine, Robert Hudson, from Bassaleg, Newport, and Dr Stephen Thomas became OBEs, while Dr Ian Dewar, Gaynor Jones and Christopher Koelhi were all appointed MBEs for service to the NHS.

In academia, Prof Graham Hutchins from Cardiff University became a CBE for chemistry and innovation and Prof Haley Gomez was appointed an MBE for services to astrophysics.

Marlize Palmer, from Cardiff, was appointed an OBE for information management with the Welsh Government; Avril Lewis from Tongwynlais, Cardiff, was honoured with an MBE for services to the technology industry in the Welsh Government and Susan Cox was appointed an MBE for political and voluntary service in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Helen Jackson of Kitchener Primary School, Cardiff, became an MBE for for services to education; John Smart from Peterson-Super-Ely, Vale of Glamorgan, became an MBE for services to construction and property and Kim Williamson, of the Crown Prosecution Service became an MBE for services to law and order.