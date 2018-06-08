Image copyright TOM BEDFORD Image caption Ryan Bullimore died on the Tirpentwys Mountain Bike Trail

A mountain biker from Pontypool was killed when he crashed into a tree on a race track he designed himself.

Ryan Bullimore was riding down a steep hillside on the Tirpentwys Mountain Bike Trail when he lost control and fell headfirst from his bike.

Another rider found the 23-year-old, but by the time paramedics reached the isolated forest track it was too late.

"I feel so sorry for the 17-year-old lad who found him," his father Jason Bullimore, 53, said.

"He spent 58 minutes on a 999 call until an ambulance arrived."

Ryan Bullimore was on his last ride of the evening at 20:30 BST on Tuesday when he fell at high speed.

Image copyright TOM BEDFORD Image caption Ryan Bullimore fell at high speed

He was wearing a brand new crash helmet which was taken away by police for examination.

His father said: "Ryan called me to say he was having another run - I was getting concerned about an hour later when I hadn't heard from him.

"One of his friends rang me to say there had been an accident and there were three ambulances up at the bike trail."

The father-of-three said the gates to the park were padlocked, which delayed the emergency services reaching his son.

"He was in a terrible mess when they got to him," he said.

Image copyright TOM BEDFORD Image caption Ryan Bullimore hit a tree at high speed

"He had hit a tree but we are waiting for the post mortem results, it was either a head injury or a ruptured artery.

"It is so hard - I had seen him grow up into a wonderful human being. I was so proud of him."

Ryan Bullimore, a kitchen fitter, used pick axes and shovels to make the bike trail near his home in Pontypool, South Wales.

Officials gave the go-ahead for the Tirpentwys Mountain Bike Trail to become officially recognised.

"We had a world champion turn up to ride there and members of the world cup squad," Jason Bullimore said.

"Eight months from now Ryan hoped to leave his job and run the bike trail as a business."

Ryan's mother Sheila, brother Louis, 26, sister Aleesha, 17, and girlfriend Ceri Edmunds, 23, were "devastated" he added.

His family plan to scatter his ashes over the mountain biking park he created.