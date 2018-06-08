Image caption Baden Williams and Latasha Perry were stopped in France

A father and daughter have been jailed for attempting to smuggle nine people into the UK in their hired campervan.

Baden Williams, 47, and his daughter Latasha Perry, 27, were both found guilty of facilitating illegal immigration at Canterbury Crown Court.

They were stopped at the French border on 1 May 2017.

Williams, from Newport, received five-and-a-half years in jail and Perry, from Oakdale, Caerphilly, was handed a four-year sentence.

The court heard the pair had reached the UK control zone in Coquelles before entering the Channel Tunnel.

They claimed to be returning from a long weekend in northern France.

But when Border Force officers searched the campervan they found eight Albanians and one Turkish man.

Four were concealed in the sleeping area directly above Williams and Perry. The other five were hidden in the storage compartment at the back of the vehicle.

Williams and Perry claimed they had no knowledge of the people hidden in their vehicle and stated the van had been left unlocked for a short time in Lillers.

After sentencing, David Fairclough, assistant director of the Criminal and Financial Investigation team, said: "Williams and Perry took a very ill-advised decision when they chose to involve themselves in immigration crime of this nature.

"A reckless gamble has ended with criminal convictions for both."