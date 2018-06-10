Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency crews have been at a site at Tregare near Raglan, Monmouthshire

Emergency services are at the scene of an accident involving a light aircraft near Raglan, in Monmouthshire.

Fire crews, two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a specialist rescue team were sent to the area at about 11:00 BST on Sunday.

Gwent Police tweeted it was at the scene of "an accident involving a light aircraft" and was supporting emergency teams at a location in Tregare.

It is not yet clear if there have been any causalities.

South Wales Ambulance Service said it had sent a large amount of resources to the area, but confirmed that no one had been taken to hospital.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch also said it had dispatched a team to the area on Sunday afternoon.

Police have closed the road in both directions between St Peter's Church Bryngywn and Tregare.