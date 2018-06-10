South East Wales

Amelia Brooke Harris: Woman charged with Trealaw murder

  • 10 June 2018
Amelia Brooke Harris, four, has been named as the child found dead at a property in Trealaw on Friday Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Amelia Brooke Harris, four, has been named as the child found dead at a property in Trealaw on Friday

A woman has been charged with the murder of a four-year-old girl in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Amelia Brooke Harris was pronounced dead at an address in Trealaw on Friday night.

In a statement her family said she was "a fun-loving, caring and bubbly little girl" who was "beautiful both inside and out".

Carly Ann Harris, 37, from Trealaw, has been charged with her murder.

She will appear at Merthyr Magistrates Court on Monday.

Tributes, including soft toys and flowers have been left near the property.

Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption Local people have been leaving soft toys, flowers and messages

Police have again warned people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the child's death.

Image copyright Wales News Service
Image caption Tributes and flowers have been left outside a house in Trealaw

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites