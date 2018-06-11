Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Natasha Jex says she did not mean to kill her husband

A woman has been jailed for killing her husband after stabbing him in a drink-fuelled row over a lost mobile phone.

Natasha Jex, 32, plunged an eight-inch kitchen knife into the side of her husband Neal, 52, at their home in Penywaun, Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

But Swansea Crown Court heard she had only wanted to frighten him on 17 December and was now a "broken woman".

She was jailed for eight years after a guilty plea to manslaughter on the eve of a murder trial was accepted.

The pair were dressed in Christmas jumpers for a party at Abercwmboi Rugby Club when Jex's 14-year-old son Iestyn lost his mobile phone.

The court heard it sparked a row about each other's children from previous relationships which turned violent.

Mike Jones, prosecuting, said: "She told him, 'keep it up Neal l and I'm going to stab you'."

The court was told Mr Jex followed his wife into the kitchen when she went to get the carving knife.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Neal Jex pictured with his daughter Tanysha and her son Charlie

After stabbing him once she said, "sorry Neal", before running to her mother's home next-door screaming: "Mum, come quick."

Her mother Deborah Smith found Mr Jex standing up in the kitchen with blood "pumping" from a wound in his side.

He told her, "I feel faint", before collapsing in her arms. Seconds later he stopped breathing, the court heard.

The court heard the pair married seven years ago and loved each other but often argued about their children from previous relationships.

In her interview with police Jex said: "I didn't want to murder him, I just wanted to frighten him."

Judge Keith Thomas described the case as "a tragedy for all concerned".

Det Insp David Butt, from South Wales Police major crime investigations team, said: "The lives of so many people have been turned upside down."