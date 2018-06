Image caption South Wales Police are currently at the scene

A driver has been arrested after a teenage girl was hit by a car.

The girl was seriously injured after being struck in Grovers Close at its junction with Coed Y Cwm in Glyncoch near Pontypridd at about 15:30 BST.

She was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales. Police remain at the scene and roads are closed while investigations take place.

The car driver has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing serious injury.