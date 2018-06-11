Image copyright Simon Jones Image caption Traffic was at a standstill on the A48 on Monday afternoon before reopening

One of the main routes in and out of Cardiff has reopened following a serious accident.

The A48 Western Avenue was closed in both directions between the Gabalfa roundabout and Llanedeyrn.

The crash happened at about 16:50 BST near to the University Hospital of Wales but details of what happened or injuries are unknown.

Long queues built up near the scene and bus services in the area were affected, but all lanes reopened after an hour.