A house has been badly damaged by a fire following reports of an explosion.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Dan-Y-Darren in Llanbradach, Caerphilly county, on Monday evening.

It has not confirmed the nature of the incident or any details, but neighbours have reported hearing "two or three very large explosions".

Five fire engines and five police cars are at the scene, while an air ambulance has recently left, but it is not known if a casualty was on board.