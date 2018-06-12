Image copyright From Penarth Lifeboat Station Image caption Lifeboat crews said it was a "challenging rescue" in "difficult conditions"

Two men have been taken to hospital after being rescued from a sinking fishing boat.

A coastguard helicopter and three lifeboats were called to Lavernock Point, in the Vale of Glamorgan, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The men were rescued from the sea and handed over to waiting paramedics at Barry Docks.

The Milford Haven Coastguard said the men were cold and taken to hospital for medical checks.

Penarth Lifeboat Station said in a statement: "The boat sank quickly and crew members were forced to enter the water.

"This was a challenging rescue but thanks to our equipment and training we were able to carry out this rescue in difficult conditions."