A fire and explosion at a house which has left five people in hospital is being investigated by officers.

An eyewitness said the front door "blew off the house" in the incident at Dan Y Darren in Llanbradach near Caerphilly at about 17:30 BST on Monday, where 25 firefighters tackled the blaze.

All five suffered burns and one was flown to hospital in Birmingham but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Three casualties were taken to hospital in Swansea and another to Cardiff.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they are working with investigators from Gwent Police to "ensure the structural stability of the property"

Crews will then carry out a "full and meaningful investigation to determine the actual cause of the incident."

Wales and West Utilities gas network said they will "supporting the emergency services" to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Neighbour Brian Jenkins, 64, said two air ambulances were at the scene.

Llanbradach Councillor, Colin Mann visited the scene yesterday evening. He said, "The problem now is the aftermath, the people injured are in several locations spread across Wales and England and the family have to deal with that. It was an absolute shock what happened. It just shows you can be living a perfectly normal life one minute and the next you can be caught up in the middle of that."