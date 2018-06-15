Image copyright PA

The Rolling Stones return to Cardiff on Friday, 55 years after their first gig in Wales, and one 59-year-old rocker is among those who cannot wait.

Self-confessed "rock chick" Julie Evans-Griffiths "wouldn't miss" her ninth Stones gig as she fears it could be her last chance.

"It could be the final time they tour," she said "but then I said that the last five times I've seen them!"

The Stones supported Everly Brothers on their first Cardiff visit in 1963.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and co had a 10-minute slot opening that concert, which also included Little Richard and Bo Diddley, at the Capitol Theatre on 6 October.

Ms Evans-Griffiths' Stones love affair began when she saw them for the first time at Knebworth in 1976 and she has travelled around the world watching her favourite band.

Julie Evans-Griffiths has been to nine Stones gigs since her first in 1976 - her favourite song is Gimme Shelter

The mother-of-one has seen them in Paris, Amsterdam and Bristol - but one unforgettable experience happened in New York.

"I bought tickets to one of their legendary concerts in Madison Square Gardens about 15-20 years ago now," said Ms Evans-Griffiths, from Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

"I was so excited, I got properly dressed up and couldn't wait - they are one of the best live bands ever.

"I turned up to the gig, handed my tickets to the security man and I had the shock of my life when he ripped up the tickets up in front of my face.

"He said 'I'm sorry, they're fakes ma'am' and I just burst out crying. I was so looking forward to it."

Ms Evans-Griffiths will be hoping to get some satisfaction on Friday when her and 13 friends head to Cardiff in a mini-bus in an early 60th birthday celebration.

"I've seen them in Cardiff in 1990 at the old Arms Park and 2006 at the Millennium - it's like Christmas Eve for me, I can't wait and we're going to make a day of it."

The Stones' first gig in Cardiff for 16 years was in front of a 49,000 crowd at the Millennium Stadium in 2006

The Rolling Stones played at the old Cardiff Arms Park during their Urban Jungle Tour of 1990

The Stones played eight gigs at Cardiff's Capitol Theatre between 1963 and 1963 and at Sophia Gardens in 1964

What you need to know

It will be the Stones' eighth visit to Cardiff and first since their Bigger Bang tour of 2006.

Elbow start the concert at 18:50 BST before the Stones start their greatest hits set at 20:20.

Road closures start as early as 07:00, the Principality Stadium gates open at 17:00 and roads in the centre will partially close from 17:30.

Security to the concert will be tight - only bags A5-size or smaller are allowed in the stadium while laptops and umbrellas are banned.

The Stones are due to finish at 22:30 while roads in central Cardiff will reopen at 23:30.

Cardiff buses will be diverted out of city centre bus stops while Arriva Trains Wales has warned passengers train services in the Cardiff area will be busy all day and "extra capacity will be added where possible".