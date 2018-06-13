Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Walsh used a knife in the attack on the two women he has lived with for more than a decade

A man who flew into a rage during a "terrifying" and "degrading" attack on his wife and live-in mistress has been jailed.

Shaun Walsh, 50, shared his Ebbw Vale home in a three-sided relationship with the two women, who are both deaf, Newport Crown Court heard.

He admitted assaulting his wife Sherin Walsh, 51, and wounding his mistress Karren Grainger, 47.

Walsh was jailed for 27 months and handed an indefinite restraining order.

Prosecutor Emma Harris said the defendant first attacked his wife in the bathroom after she noticed he was in "a bad mood".

Ms Harris said: "He punched her in the nose, pulled her hair and pushed her against the wall.

"Walsh then shoved kitchen roll inside her mouth and she lost consciousness.

"He poured a bucket of water over her. She felt she was going to die."

After Ms Grainger came to the wife's aid, she was cut with a knife before Walsh urinated on both women to humiliate them.

'Degrading'

The court heard the defendant has been married to his wife for 28 years and has a teenage daughter with his mistress who lived with them for more than a decade in "a highly unusual arrangement".

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his wife and wounding his mistress.

Walsh's barrister Llyr Williams said: "He is suffering from a number of health issues, including depression, and problems with his medication had contributed to his behaviour".

Recorder Ifan Wyn Lloyd Jones said: "Both complainants were deaf ladies and I have no doubt about their vulnerability.

"This was a determined attack and it must have been terrifying for them.

"It was also aggravated by the fact you urinated on them which was gratuitous and degrading conduct."

After sentencing, Mrs Walsh said the term handed out "wasn't long enough".