Image copyright Family photo Image caption Anthony Bubbins spent his life building up a collection of rare coins, the court heard

A man who swallowed his tongue after being tied up by a burglar "lived like a hermit", a court has heard.

Paul Paget, 54, is on trial accused of murdering of Anthony Bubbins at his home in Newport in a bid to steal his coin collection.

The 57-year-old was allegedly tied up and gagged with a 22cm-long sock, which was forced into his mouth.

Newport Crown Court heard Mr Paget visited second hand shops and jewellers to sell the coins.

The defendant, also from Newport, admits burglary but denies murder.

'Vulnerable man'

Mr Bubbins was found dead at his home in Christchurch Road on 15 January.

The jury was told spent his life building up a large collection of rare coins and ornaments.

In a statement, his neighbour Nigel Gregory said after his partner left him "he basically lived like a hermit".

CCTV showed Mr Paget enter Mr Bubbins's house on Christchurch Road on 9 January and Mr Bubbins was never seen alive again.

Image caption The trial started on Monday at Newport Crown Court

The court heard between 10 and 15 January, Mr Paget made three trips to City Treasures in Newport.

He sold items including gold sovereigns, an RAF medal, a Tale of Peter Rabbit coin, statues and other coin collections, for a total of £925.

Mr Paget also sold items at Cash Generator shops in Newport and Cwmbran, Torfaen.

He was arrested on 16 January after being traced to Chiverton Cross in Cornwall.

Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said: "This was a murder for gain. The victim was a vulnerable man living alone.

"He was a hoarder and collector of coins and ornaments."

The trial continues.