Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Police seized items, including cars, during the dawn raids

More than 120 police officers have taken part in dawn drugs raids across Newport.

Gwent Police, with the assistance of the organised crime unit, raided 11 properties in response to "serious and organised crime" on Thursday morning.

The "meticulously planned" raids aimed to "dismantle" the supply of drugs across the Newport area, Supt Ian Roberts said.

They targeted properties in the Maindy, Alway and Liswerry areas of the city.

Supt Roberts, divisional commander for Newport and Monmouthshire, said: "This was part of Operation Finch, which is the result of many months of meticulous investigation and planning to get to this stage, dismantling and disrupting the organised supply of drugs in the Newport area.

"I trust that this will send a very clear message to people involved in this activity - we will catch you, we will arrest you, we will seize your assets and bring you to justice."