Image caption The tree has badly damaged the roof of the car

A large tree has fallen and crushed a car, remaining "dangerously close" to railway lines in Cardiff.

Students at nearby Celtic English Academy described hearing a creaking noise followed by a loud bang as the 28m (92ft) tree fell in Park Grove, Cathays, at about 09:20 BST.

Shoko Doherty, who runs the academy, said the owner of the Mercedes estate car had got out of it about 10 minutes before it was damaged.

She said nobody was hurt.

"The tree fell near our car park and the car underneath it is from the solicitors' business next door," she said.

"The lady who parked the car left it about 10 minutes before. She's quite shaken - she's outside with the car now."

Image caption Network Rail and firefighters are trying to make the area safe

The 150 people inside the building - and people in the other three premises on the street - were evacuated as a precaution.

"We've been told they will try to clear the tree later today but the roots go under the railway line," Ms Doherty added.

"We've been concerned about the tree for some time and an independent tree surgeon came to inspect it a while ago. But because of the issue with the root, it's taken a while to sort it out."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene and tweeted: "Central crew have attended a tree fallen dangerously close to railway lines north of Queen Street Station near Cathays."