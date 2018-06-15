Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Plumes of smoke could be seen after the explosion

Three people are still in hospital after a fire and explosion destroyed a house in Caerphilly county.

Five people, one of whom remains seriously ill, were taken to hospital after the blast in Llanbradach. Two victims have since been discharged.

Police said Monday's blast and fire is believed to have been caused by the combustion of "items within the house", near Caerphilly.

Gwent Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

About 25 firefighters were called to the blaze at about 17:30 BST.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said all five of those injured managed to escape from the house and were helped by neighbours until emergency crews arrived.

Image caption Investigations are under way into the cause of the explosion

