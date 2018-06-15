Stow Hill 'large' blaze tackled in Newport city centre
People have been warned to stay away from a Newport city centre street as firefighters tackle a large blaze.
The fire has broken out in a derelict building on Stow Hill that leads into the city centre.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service described it as a "large incident" with a number of crews on their way.
It tweeted a warning for people to stay away from the area as crews deal with it.
The message read: "Please respect your emergency services at scene requesting members of the public to stay well away from the immediate area, this is entirely for your safety...thank you."