Crash in Barrack Hill, Newport, leaves man badly injured
- 16 June 2018
A man has suffered serious head and spinal injuries in a road crash in Newport.
Emergency crews were called to Barrack Hill at about 15:05 BST on Saturday.
Gwent Police said two vehicles were involved. The makes, models and colours of the vehicles have not yet been revealed.
A force spokesman said the road was currently closed while the crash site, near the Harlequin roundabout, is investigated.