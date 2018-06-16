Image copyright Google Image caption Gwent Police urged anyone with any information on the crash to contact them

A man has suffered serious head and spinal injuries in a road crash in Newport.

Emergency crews were called to Barrack Hill at about 15:05 BST on Saturday.

Gwent Police said two vehicles were involved. The makes, models and colours of the vehicles have not yet been revealed.

A force spokesman said the road was currently closed while the crash site, near the Harlequin roundabout, is investigated.