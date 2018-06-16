Newport raids: Nine face drugs charges
16 June 2018
Nine people have been charged with drugs offences following a series of arrests in raids across Newport.
The seven men and two women were due to appear before Cwmbran magistrates on Saturday charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
It comes after raids on properties in Maindee and Alway on Thursday, police said.
The operation was led by Tarian, the southern Wales regional organised crime unit, working with Gwent police.