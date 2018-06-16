South East Wales

Newport raids: Nine face drugs charges

  • 16 June 2018
A burgundy Ford Fiesta on the back of a lorry Image copyright Gwent Police
Image caption Police seized numerous items, including vehicles, during the raids

Nine people have been charged with drugs offences following a series of arrests in raids across Newport.

The seven men and two women were due to appear before Cwmbran magistrates on Saturday charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

It comes after raids on properties in Maindee and Alway on Thursday, police said.

The operation was led by Tarian, the southern Wales regional organised crime unit, working with Gwent police.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites