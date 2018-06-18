Image copyright Revgate Aberystwyth Ltd Image caption How Aberystwyth's Royal Pier might look if plans are approved

A 153-year-old Victorian pier could be about to see its first regeneration work in 30 years.

The owners of Aberystwyth's Grade II-listed Royal Pier, Revgate Aberystwyth Ltd, have submitted entrance refurbishment plans.

If approved, the plans will see the pier returned "to its former glory", architect Doug Hughes said.

Opened in 1865, the pier was sold by administrators in September 2016.

Image copyright Revgate Aberystwyth Ltd Image caption How the pier currently looks

The 800ft pier was designed and built by Eugenius Birch in 1865. He was also responsible for Brighton and Margate piers.

Following the January 2014 storms which caused at least £1.5m in damage, the pier was one of few promenade structures to emerge relatively unscathed.

Mr Hughes said the work would update the signage and facade, which hasn't been renewed since 1987.

"Our designs take into consideration the pier as it was when it was opened in 1865, restoring the entrance sympathetically, returning it to its former glory," he said.

The plans have been submitted to Ceredigion Council's planning committee.

They form part of ongoing plans to invest in and enhance the pier, owners said.