Image copyright Matthew Graves Image caption Matthew Graves with his and his father's homing pigeons

A man says he could be forced to cull more than 70 homing pigeons if he is not allowed to move into his father's council house.

Matthew Graves said the birds have been living at the council-owned property in Caerphilly for decades.

He applied to move into the property when his father died in April, but officials have refused because the family have no legal entitlement.

The council has said it will not destroy the pigeons.

Mr Graves, 35, said the homing pigeons cannot be moved from the site as it is their only home, meaning he cannot take them to his current council-rented property in Churchill Park.

He said if another tenant moved into the property, he would have to destroy the birds.

"My father had the pigeons before I was even born, and we were always in the garden racing them together when I was growing up," Mr Graves said.

"There will be new tenants going in if it goes ahead, but what will happen to the pigeons? I'd have to cull what we have left.

"My father, mother and sister have passed away. I've got nothing left, and this is the last link that I have to my father."

Image copyright Matthew Graves Image caption The pigeons have lived at the property for years

Mr Graves is being backed by his local councillor Colin Mann, who is calling on Caerphilly Council for an "urgent rethink".

"These pigeons are homing pigeons and I have been advised by the Welsh Homing Pigeon Union that they cannot be moved," he said.

"This leaves the only alternative is for the council to have the pigeons culled which would be appalling."

Caerphilly Council said it will work with the family to reach an amicable solution for the future of the birds.

"There is no legal entitlement of the family to the property and they already have a tenancy for a property that suits their needs," a spokesman added.

"Due to the prioritisation of applicant need and the fact that the property in question is located within an area of high demand, it is unlikely that the family will be shortlisted for the property."