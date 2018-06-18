Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Mark Adams, 56, will stand trial at Swansea Crown Court in September

A former top Downing Street civil servant will go on trial accused of sexually assaulting a barmaid in Tenby.

Mark Adams, 56, allegedly touched the woman without her consent at a pub in the town on 28 December.

Mr Adams, who was a private secretary to former prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair, denied the charge at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

He is due to stand trial in September at the same court.

Mr Adams, who lives in Portsmouth, was without a solicitor and represented himself at the hearing.

The former civil servant, who worked for the government for six years during the 1990s, was awarded an OBE in 1997.

He is is now an independent political consultant, business adviser and media commentator.

He advised Michelle Dewberry, a winner of The Apprentice, when she attempted to become an MP.

He was released on bail until his next court appearance on condition that he does not visit Tenby.