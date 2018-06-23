Image copyright Geograph/ Jaggery Image caption Blaina cemetery is one of seven local authority sites where the council said people have a lack of space to reflect on their loss

Relatives wanting to mourn their loved ones in Blaenau Gwent are struggling to find a place to sit after a spate of insurance claims over badly made graveyard benches.

The council banned the seats from being donated as memorials in 2014.

A report now reveals it was after "poorly manufactured and maintained benches" installed by mourners led to "several successful insurance claims".

But a lack of funds mean the council had been unable to replace them.

"Budget savings and restraints are such that the council do not have the resources to purchase and install benches," a new report said.

"And as such there is now a lack of benches within cemeteries to allow visitors to sit and reflect on the loss of loved ones."

There are seven local authority cemeteries in Blaenau Gwent - at Cwm, Dukestown, Ebbw Vale, Brynmawr, Blaina, Brynithel and Cefn Golau.

Image copyright Geograph/ Robin Drayton Image caption Maintenance workers at Cefn Golau cemetery

Following a review, Blaenau Gwent council, has proposed a memorial bench donation licence scheme.

This would see relatives give money in memory of their loved ones instead, which could be used for the installation and maintenance of furniture.

The proposal forms part of new cemetery rules and regulations, which have been reviewed for the first time since 2011.

At a meeting on Thursday, the council's executive committee will be asked to endorse an updated policy that will include the memorial bench donation licence scheme.