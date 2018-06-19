Image copyright Family photo Image caption Eve Lewis was unable to pay the £6 entry free to the club

After being refused entry to a nightclub, a woman was hit by a minibus and killed while walking home in the dark, an inquest heard.

Eve Lewis, 22, was walking along a dual carriageway on 4 March after being refused entry to Streets nightclub in Porthcawl.

The Pontypridd inquest heard she was thrown 37m (120ft), with the cause of death given as a brain injury.

A conclusion that she died as a result of the collision was recorded.

The inquest heard how Ms Lewis, from Porthcawl, was unable to pay the £6 entry free to the club and staff described her as being "very intoxicated".

"After being told she was not allowed to come in she was very polite. She accepted it," said worker Leanne Lewis.

"I encouraged her several times to get a taxi."

After speaking to police, she turned around to find her "nowhere to be seen".

At about 02:00 GMT, taxi driver Anthony Shankland was driving his white Ford Tourneo minibus on the A4106 when he spotted "a dark shadow".

He was travelling at about 45mph (72km) in the 50mph zone and said he had not expected to see anyone.

"I just couldn't do anything. It was all over in seconds," he said.

'No chance'

"At the time I thought it was like a large animal. Like a large dog.

"It wasn't until I stopped the vehicle. I got out and turned around and then I saw the young lady on the floor."

The inquest heard Ms Lewis was wearing all black clothes, had a pink handbag and was walking "dead centre" in the left lane.

Another motorist reported narrowly missing her on the stretch of road, where pedestrians are prohibited.

After the crash, Ms Lewis was taken to Bridgend's Princess of Wales Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Toxicology reports found she was nearly three times the legal drink-drive limit.

In his conclusion, Coroner Christopher Woolley said: "The driver had no chance to avoid Eve. She was no sooner in his sight than he hit her."

Her brother Oliver Lewis, 25, called for more safety measures on the A4106 road.

He said: "What my family and I have gone through I wouldn't wish upon anyone else.

"It's something that I feel very strongly about and it's not the first incident on this road."