Image caption Cardiff Crown Court heard the brothers set upon victim Levy Timmins after being driven to the scene by getaway driver Katie Smith

Two brothers who sprayed their neighbour with ammonia in a row over the woman he was seeing have been jailed.

Joshua Jones, 24, and Luke Jones, 20, also stabbed Levy Timmins in the back with a knife during the attack on 1 May in Newport.

The pair had previously pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court to wounding with intent and possessing weapons.

Joshua Jones received five years, four months and his brother four years.

Brothers admit neighbour ammonia attack

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees described the attack as "serious and violent".

During the attack, the court heard, the brothers approached Mr Timmins - a former friend - armed with ammonia, a knife and a baton while he spoke to a girl in Maesgla Cresent in Newport.

Joshua Jones sprayed him from a plastic bottle, before both defendants stabbed and clubbed the 24-year-old as he lay on the floor.

The brothers used the ammonia, an alkali rather than an acid, after learning it could cause blindness, the court heard.

They then jumped back into getaway driver Katy Smith's car before speeding away.

Smith, 19, was ordered to carry out 80 hours' unpaid work and given a two-year community order.