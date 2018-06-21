Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption There is queuing traffic following the crash, which happened just after 17:30 BST

A driver died after a car he was driving crashed off the M4 near Newport.

The blue Audi Q5 left the carriageway between junction 24 for Coldra and 23a for Magor at about 17:10 BST on Wednesday.

The driver was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with serious head injuries, but later died, police said.

A male passenger was also treated for a minor head injury.

Gwent Police said specialist officers were supporting the victim's family as investigations continued.