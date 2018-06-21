Image copyright Kate Williams Image caption Some motorists said they had been stuck on the motorway for four hours

The M4 is closed eastbound after a serious accident involving two vehicles.

It happened at about 16:30 BST between junction 30 Pentwyn and junction 28, Tredegar Park, Newport.

The westbound carriageway was also closed for 30 minutes to allow the air ambulance to land.

Two people have been taken to hospital where their conditions are unknown, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.

Gwent Police described the crash as "a serious road traffic collision", with the road closed as an investigation takes place.

Officers have appealed for dashcam footage taken in the lead-up to the crash.

The closure has now been reduced to between junctions 28 and 29, with diversions around the affected area in place via the A48.

However, there is a large amount of trapped traffic, which police officers are releasing using the hard shoulder.

The crash and subsequent congestion affected fans travelling to the Ed Sheeran concert in Cardiff.