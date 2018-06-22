South East Wales

Diver killed in single-car M4 crash named by police

  • 22 June 2018
Police diverting traffic on the M4 near Newport Image copyright Traffic Wales
Image caption The motorway was temporarily closed following Wednesday's crash

A driver who died after his car crashed off the M4 near Newport has been named as Alexander John Merriman, 61, from London.

The blue Audi Q5 left the carriageway between junction 24 for Coldra and 23a for Magor at about 17:10 BST on Wednesday.

Mr Merriman was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, with serious head injuries, but later died.

A male passenger was also treated for a minor head injury.

