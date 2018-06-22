Image caption There are many clubs and pubs around the Cambrian Road area of Newport

Two men have been jailed after a drink-fuelled fight outside a nightclub led to a car colliding with people.

Benjamin Thomas, 19, and Callum Banton, 20, were brawling with other revellers outside The Courtyard in Newport on 29 April.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that shortly after, two women were seriously injured after a car hit a number of people.

Thomas and Banton, who were not in the car, were both jailed after pleading guilty to affray.

The court heard how the drunken brawl "precipitated" the incident at the clubbing spot on Cambrian Road at 05:30 BST, the day of the city's marathon.

Judge John Jenkins said while Thomas and Banton, both from Newport, were not in the car, their actions still had the "potential to cause a serious public disturbance".

"It's another depressing example of young people being drunk in public behaving violently," he said.

CCTV footage of the fight was shown in court, with the video showing Banton fighting with a group of men before Thomas joined in.

As the fight continued, a car then became involved.

Image copyright Socal media Image caption As the fight continued on Cambrian Road, a car became involved

The man accused of driving the car, McCauley Cox, 18, of Newport, is due to stand trial later this year after pleading not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Judge Jenkins said "there was no suggestion" that Thomas or Banton played any part with the driving of the vehicle.

However he said, irrespective of that separate incident, both men's actions had the potential to lead to other trouble.

Thomas was sentenced to 11 months detention in a young offenders' institution while Banton received 10 months.