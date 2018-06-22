South East Wales

White powder seized in Bridgend drugs raids

  • 22 June 2018
Two photos in one frame. The larger image shows lots of money on table. The inset picture shows an evidence bag containing a large amount of white powder Image copyright South Wales Police
Image caption Police seized large quantities of cash as well as what they believed to be Class A drugs (inset)

Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested after 10 kilograms of white powder were found during a series of raids.

Officers searched four addresses in North Cornelly, Bridgend, on 21 June - seizing five vehicles, drugs, a "significant" amount of cash.

Tests on the powder have yet to be carried out, but police believe it is a Class A substance.

Detectives said the two arrested men were aged 57 and 50.

Insp Mark Simmonds said: "We believe this to be one of the biggest seizures of class A drugs in this area in recent times."

