Police refer themselves to watchdogs over Newport bus crash
Gwent Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after one of its cars crashed into a bus in Newport.
The vehicle was on its way to an emergency call when it crashed on Usk Way at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday.
Eight people on the bus reported minor injuries, and the driver and passenger of the police car were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The IOPC will now decide its level of involvement in any investigation.
Gwent Police has begun its own investigation and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.