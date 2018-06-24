Image copyright Getty Images

Ed Sheeran temporarily stopped his latest sell-out concert on his world tour to go to the toilet - twice.

The Grammy award winning singer halted his Saturday night set in Cardiff because he "needed a pee" after performing his smash hit Galway Girl.

Then three songs later Sheeran stopped in the middle of singing Photograph, saying "I'm so sorry Cardiff" before running off to the toilet again.

The 60,000 Principality Stadium crowd cheered when he returned to the stage.

The 27-year-old then continued singing where he left off.

Sheeran drank many bottles of water early on in the hit-filled set.

On returning following his first trip to the toilet he told the crowd: "I've been gigging since I was 14 and I've never done that.

"And now I do it in front of 60,000 people"

The Saturday show in Cardiff was the penultimate gig of the UK leg of his bumper Divide world tour before it returns to mainland Europe and Amsterdam on Thursday.

It was also the third night of Sheeran's record-breaking mini-residency at the Principality Stadium, being the first artist to have four successive nights at the Cardiff arena.