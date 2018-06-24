South East Wales

Driver held after pedestrian injured in Brynmawr

  • 24 June 2018

A pedestrian has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Blaenau Gwent.

Emergency services were called to Market Square in Brynmawr at about 14:30 BST on Sunday following reports of the incident.

Gwent Police said the driver of the vehicle had been arrested and was in custody but did not expand on the nature of the arrest.

The current condition of the pedestrian has not been disclosed.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites