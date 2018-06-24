Driver held after pedestrian injured in Brynmawr
- 24 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Blaenau Gwent.
Emergency services were called to Market Square in Brynmawr at about 14:30 BST on Sunday following reports of the incident.
Gwent Police said the driver of the vehicle had been arrested and was in custody but did not expand on the nature of the arrest.
The current condition of the pedestrian has not been disclosed.