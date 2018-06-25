Image copyright Google Image caption The Gabalfa flyover is part of a road leading to the city centre

A major road into Cardiff has reopened but drivers are still facing delays after police dealt with an incident during morning rush hour.

The A470 North Road was closed in both directions near the Gabalfa flyover at about 07:45 BST. It was open again by 09:00.

The closure caused traffic to queue on the A470 back to junction 32 of the M4 and drivers were urged to use an alternative routes.

Some bus routes were also affected.