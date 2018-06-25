Rush hour queues after police closed Gabalfa flyover in Cardiff
- 25 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A major road into Cardiff has reopened but drivers are still facing delays after police dealt with an incident during morning rush hour.
The A470 North Road was closed in both directions near the Gabalfa flyover at about 07:45 BST. It was open again by 09:00.
The closure caused traffic to queue on the A470 back to junction 32 of the M4 and drivers were urged to use an alternative routes.
Some bus routes were also affected.