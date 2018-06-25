Man dies after being hit by car in Brynmawr
- 25 June 2018
A man who was seriously injured after being hit by a car has died.
He was struck by the vehicle in Market Square in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital but he died from his injuries, Gwent Police said earlier as they appealed for information and dashcam footage.
A 29-year-old man, from Brynmawr, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.