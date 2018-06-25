Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Justin Lott appeared at Cardiff Crown Court

A police officer could be facing jail for stealing more than £30,000 from his force's athletics club.

PC Justin Lott, 40, stole cash and hardware from the South Wales Police Central Divisional Athletic Club, which he ran with his wife, who is also a PC.

The case against his wife Sharyn was dropped but Lott, from Bridgend, admitted three counts of theft when he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.

He has been released on bail and was told "all sentencing options are open".

Sentencing is due to take place in September.

email records examined

Lott stole a TV, laptop and money amounting to more than £30,000 while acting as club secretary at the force HQ in Bridgend, the court heard earlier.

His 43-year-old wife and South Wales Police colleague was also charged in connection with the missing money but the case against her was dropped.

The crimes against the athletics club, which also ran social events and the force triathlon, took place between February 2012 and April 2016.

Prosecutor Robin Rouch said: "The case involves allegations of theft from the running of various police sports social clubs."

He said investigators examined "six to seven thousand pages" of internet and email records to find out the full extent of the thefts.

Lott admitted stealing three amounts of money on separate occasions totalling £9,280, £10,929 and £10,542 respectively.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins warned him: "All sentencing options are open."