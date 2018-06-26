Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead at a flat in Cardiff.

Emergency services were called to the address at Heol Trelai, Ely, on Sunday 24 June.

A 41-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were discovered in an apartment - with one of the bodies found on a balcony.

Police said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesman said: "The deceased's next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed and enquiries are continuing."